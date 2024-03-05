Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From ‘Devara’ to ‘Ulajh’, a look at the actor’s upcoming films 

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' - a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat'. She went on to do versatile roles in films like 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Janhvi Kapoor in Devara Pic/Instagram

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 6. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' - a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat'. She went on to do versatile roles in films like 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to name a few. Besides being an actress, she has been hailed for her impeccable style sense. As she celebrates her special day, here's a look at some of her upcoming projects. 


Mr and Mrs Mahi


Janhvi will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao in the film which is expected to highlight the role of former India skipper Dhoni. Touted as a sports drama, it marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. It will be released on April 19. 


Devara

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be out in theatres on October 10. Directed by Koratala Siva the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Devara' is all set to be released in two parts and is set against coastal lands.

Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor has finished shooting for 'Ulajh', which also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is touted to be a patriotic thriller film. 

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi and Varun Dhawan are all set to collaborate again for director Shashank Khaitan's next romantic drama film. The film is titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and is set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar. 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film 'Dhadak'. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

(With inputs from ANI)

janhvi kapoor sridevi boney kapoor khushi kapoor varun dhawan birthday
