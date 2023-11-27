Orry, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, shared a video where he danced to Bajirao Mastani's Pinga with Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Orry. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor dances to Pinga with Orry, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya reacts x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Orry shared a video of him dancing to Bajirao Mastani`s Pinga with Janhvi Kapoor Orry was recently seen in Salman Khan`s Bigg Boss 17 The dance video got a response from Janhvi`s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Orhan Awatramani, a.k.a Orry, is the latest sensation from tinsel town. If you've never heard of him, then you're certainly living under a rock. He's on every paparazzi page and makes headlines for every little thing he does. The biggest question that remains unsolved is what does Orry do! While people are still busy decoding his identity, Orry grabbed eyeballs once again for his new video on Instagram.

Orry shared a video of him dancing to Bajirao Mastani's song, Pinga, with his closest friend Janhvi Kapoor. The actress, who is a trained classical dancer, led the way and recreated the iconic steps. Orry followed her and gave it his unique touch. Janhvi wore a white kurta-pyjama set with a yellow dupatta whereas he was dressed in a red T-shirt and baggy jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "Masti all the time (sic)." The dace clip received a reaction from Janhvi's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. He wrote, "khilona bana khalnayak (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Orry made his Bigg Boss debut this season. He entered the house as a guest. The internet sensation was seen in the episode aired on Saturday and Sunday. Salman Khan welcomed him on Bigg Boss 17 and said, "To ek sawal uthta hai sabke mann me ki yeh Orry kaun hai? To yeh hai paps ka favourite, film celebrities ka bestie, jinki hai mysterious story, please welcome Orry. (A question arises in everyone's mind: who is this Orry? He is the favourite of paparazzi, the bestie of film celebrities, and the one with a mysterious story. Please welcome Orry.)"

He was wearing a T-shirt that read, "I am a liver." When Salman noticed his T-shirt, he asked, "I am a liver?" Orry replied, "Yes, I am a liver. Bhai you act, you are an actor, Lata Mangeshkar sings, she is a singer. I live, I am a liver."

When Salman asked what does he do for a living, Orry responded, "Bhai, poora duniya sirf yahi prashn ka peecha kyu kar rahe hain? Main bohot kaam karta hoon, subah suraj ke saath uthta hai, chand ke saath sota hai. Main bohot kaam karta hai par apne aap par kaam karta hai (Bhai, why is everyone after this question? I work a lot, I wake up with the Sun and go to bed with the moon. I work a lot but on myself)." Orry surprised Salman by saying he has 5 managers.