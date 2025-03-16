While reacting to the heartbreaking accident that took the life of a woman and left several people injured, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared, "This is appalling and enraging"

Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor on Vadodara car accident: ‘Sick to my stomach…’ x 00:00

The heart-wrenching incident that happened in Vadodara has enraged everyone. As the nation waits for justice to be served to the victims, Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her outrage over the Vadodara accident, where a young law student, Rakshit Chaurasia, allegedly under the influence of an intoxicating substance, drove his car into multiple two-wheelers, killing a woman and injuring several others. While confirmed reports are yet to come in, it has been said that Rakshit was drunk driving his four-wheeler when the accident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to the Vadodara car accident

While reacting to the heartbreaking accident that took the life of a woman and left several people injured, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared, "This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not."

About the Vadodara Car accident

As per ANI, the accident involved more than three vehicles, including two active vehicles and an electric vehicle (EV), apart from the main four-wheeler. The accused driver, identified as Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, has been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, a case of drinking and driving has been registered against the accused, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia. However, ANI reports that Chaurasia has denied being intoxicated at the time of the accident. He claims that he had attended a Holika Dahan celebration but had not consumed alcohol.

According to ANI, Chaurasia insists that he was travelling at a speed of 50 km/h when the accident took place. He has also expressed a desire to meet the victim’s family and has taken responsibility for the incident.

"We were moving ahead of a scooter when we attempted to turn right. There was a pothole on the road, and during the turn, our vehicle made slight contact with another vehicle. Suddenly, the airbag deployed, obstructing our vision, and we lost control of the car," Chaurasia explained.

"We were driving at 50 km/h, and at the time, there were no pedestrians—just a scooter and another car. I did not attend any party and was not intoxicated. I had only gone to witness the Holika Dahan celebrations. Today, I was informed that a woman has passed away and several others have suffered injuries. I want to meet the victim’s family. This is my fault, and I am prepared to accept any consequences," he further stated, as per ANI.