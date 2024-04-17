Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor shares update on 'Ulajh' teaser

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and shared that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on April 17

Janhvi Kapoor shares update on 'Ulajh' teaser

janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is excited to show what work she has done in 'Ulajh' film.


On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and shared that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on April 17.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)


Dropping the motion poster of the film, Janhvi on Instagram wrote, "#UlajhTeaser out tomorrow at 11am! Stay tuned."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

