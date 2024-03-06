Janki Bodiwala on her Hindi debut 'Shaitaan': Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan taught me invaluable lessons about the craft of acting

Janki Bodiwala who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Shaitaan' opened up about her experience of working with co-stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller, 'Shaitaan,' has gripped the minds of audiences with its intriguing and intense trailer. The film takes the audiences on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house.

Playing Ajay Devgn and Jyotika’s daughter, Janvi in the film, Janki Bodiwala is making her big Hindi film debut with 'Shaitaan.' Garnering appreciation even before the release of the film for her performance, Janki shares her excitement for making her big debut with 'Shaitaan,' “Being able to make my Hindi film debut with Shaitaan is an incredible opportunity, and I'm truly grateful for it. It's a mix of excitement, nerves and a deep sense of responsibility to deliver my best and at the same time enjoy the process.”.

The actress further adds that working with superstars like Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan has helped elevate her performance. Sharing her experience, Janki adds,“Working with legendary actors in "Shaitaan" has been an enriching and invaluable experience."

"Their talent, professionalism and guidance have not only elevated my performance but also taught me invaluable lessons about the craft of acting. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with such esteemed individuals."

Talking about his role at the trailer launch of the film, R Madhavan said, "I can not tell you what an amazing experience it has been, especially with a team like this. I never imagined I could push myself to this level that people would get scared."

"I remember when I showed this trailer and teaser to my wife, she started to see me in a different light. Even today she tells me to talk to her from a distance. So I might face some trouble after this film.”

As the team interacted with the media during the event, Ajay, who has also co-produced the film was asked why he did not essay the role of the antagonist instead of Madhavan referring to his role in ‘Kaal’ (2005), to which he said, “When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy said was ‘Why aren’t you doing this role? Why have you given it to me?’ I told him I felt for the father's character, so I would not be able to do justice to the other character, it’s a much stronger character though. But the character I connect with, I wanted to play that.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.