Javed Akhtar hits back at troll for calling his father ‘gaddar’: ‘Difficult to decide whether you're ignorant or complete idiot’

Updated on: 07 July,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



Javed Akhtar decided to give the haters a taste of their own medicine, calling out one for historical ignorance and another for making a derogatory comment

Javed Akhtar hits back at troll for calling his father ‘gaddar’: ‘Difficult to decide whether you're ignorant or complete idiot’

In Pic: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar, a screenwriter, lyricist, and poet, never misses an opportunity to voice his opinion when required. Recently, he took to his X account and tweeted about the upcoming US presidential polls. His post attracted many trolls, but Javed Akhtar, being himself, did not remain silent. Instead, he decided to give the haters a taste of their own medicine, calling out one for historical ignorance and another for making a derogatory comment.


Akhtar tweeted from his X account, saying, “I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden. Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA.”



In response to his tweet, a user remarked, “Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of a progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar (traitor) who divided our nation on the lines of religion. Now you say anything but this is the truth.”

This reaction didn’t sit well with Javed, who hit back and captioned his response, “It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot. From 1857, my family has been involved with the freedom movement and has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas (fathers and grandfathers) were licking the boots of the Angrez sarkar (British government).”

When another user asked him about the prospects of Michelle Obama, the scriptwriter opined, “I have expressed my opinion quite a few times in the past and still stand by it that the only one who can save USA from Trump is Michelle Obama.” However, a user made a racist comment about the former first lady of the USA, saying, “You're quite fond of ‘him’ Michelle?”

This response elicited a fitting reply from Javed, who reacted, “It is very, very irresponsible of your family that they still have not committed you to any mental asylum. Man, you are sick and badly need help.”

Mid-Day Web Stories

