In Pic: Javed Akhtar

Religion over country? Nope, Javed Akhtar isn't going to buy this idea to spread hate. One of the finest cricketers in the Indian team, Mohammad Shami, became the target of trolls after he was spotted drinking water in the scorching afternoon while playing the semi-finals for the country at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday. This hate came in after the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, called him a ‘criminal’ for not fasting during the auspicious month of Ramzan.

Javed Akhtar on Shami getting hate

As the hate grew, Javed Akhtar jumped in and advised Shami to not ‘give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots.’ The ace filmmaker took to X and, while tagging Shami and sending him best wishes for the finals happening on March 9, shared:

"Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud. My best wishes to you and our whole team."

Shami saheb , don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai . It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 7, 2025

Why Mohammed Shami was called out

The controversy arose after the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, called Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan while speaking with ANI. He said, "By not keeping 'Roza', he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer to God."

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)... If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami, had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said. "People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water... This sends a wrong message among people," he added.

Harbhajan Singh on Shami controversy

Earlier, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the controversy, saying, "I think I just want to say that this is my personal view—I might be wrong or right. Sports should be treated separately. People who feel religion is playing this role or that role, I think it's fine to do your routine, what you do in your religion. But people expecting Shami to do this or Rohit Sharma to do this or any XYZ to do this or that during a certain period (is not fair),” he told India Today.