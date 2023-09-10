Breaking News
Jawan: Action director shares BTS video of Shah Rukh Khan performing high-octane stunt; deletes later

Updated on: 10 September,2023 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Renowned action director Ferdi Fischer released a behind-the-scenes video from the Shah Rukh Khan film's set on his social media account, which he later removed

Jawan, a mass action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, has now become one of Hindi cinema's biggest box office triumphs in recent years. The project, which marked legendary Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood debut, is already stealing the hearts of spectators with superb performances and, most crucially, high-voltage stunt sequences.


Jawan's stunt scenes were devised by renowned action director Ferdi Fischer, best known for his work in The Gray Man and the Fast & Furious franchise. Fischer released a behind-the-scenes video from the Shah Rukh Khan film's set on his social media account, which he later removed. 


While sharing the video, Ferdi praised Shah Rukh Khan, action director Spiro Razatos, and Red Chillies Entertainment. He wrote, “Throwback to that unforgettable day earlier this year on the set of Jawan with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! Big ups to Spiro and #RedChilliesEntertainment for this once-in-a-lifetime gig.” 


Despite the fact that he removed his post from Twitter, fan clubs reposted it, and it has already gone viral on social media. A fan club while sharing the BTS video, wrote, “BTS of #Jawan... Action Sequences. Pure dedication & Hardworking. The Results infront of us.... Another 100cr In Day 2 Loading....SRK GOD OF BOX OFFICE”

The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. After a thunderous start, the mass actioner has scored a double-digit collection on Day 2 as well at the box office. Despite it being a working Friday, people flocked to theatres to watch their beloved stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone features in the film in a cameo role. Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance too. Jawan is Atlee's first Hindi directorial. He is known for his work in the South film industry. It is also his first film with Shah Rukh Khan. With the film, Nayanthara enters Bollywood after a long wait.



