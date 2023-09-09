Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jawan Ameesha Patel lauds Shah Rukh Khan for creating Gadar at the Box Office

Jawan: Ameesha Patel lauds Shah Rukh Khan for creating 'Gadar' at the Box Office

Updated on: 09 September,2023 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' receives high praise from Ameesha Patel

Jawan: Ameesha Patel lauds Shah Rukh Khan for creating 'Gadar' at the Box Office

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Jawan: Ameesha Patel lauds Shah Rukh Khan for creating 'Gadar' at the Box Office
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, The King of Bollywood, as he is fondly called, has once again proven his mettle with his latest release, Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, and it has taken the box office by storm.


Ameesha Patel, who herself is riding high on the success of Gadar 2, joined a long list of Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to congratulate King Khan on the massive opening of Jawan. Patel, known for her charming persona, added her unique touch to the congratulatory message. She tweeted, "Congrats Shah Rukh Khan for once again creating GADAR at the box office... Who better than you can do this magic... We love you."



It's worth noting that Ameesha Patel's reference to Gadar in her tweet adds an intriguing twist, as she is currently enjoying the sweet taste of success with Gadar 2, where she shared the screen with Sunny Deol.

Speaking of Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan didn't miss the chance to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. Last week, he attended the film's success party in Mumbai, where he was seen sharing warm hugs and congratulations with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. 

King Khan used his social media presence to express gratitude to his loyal fan base. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theaters!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Jawan also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and more. As promised, the film also features special appearances by the enchanting Deepika Padukone and the charismatic Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Atlee, who is making his Bollywood directorial debut with Jawan, the film has set the cash registers ringing and earned acclaim from fans and critics alike. It's yet another feather in Shah Rukh Khan's cap, adding to his legacy as one of Bollywood's most beloved and iconic actors. With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven that he's the reigning king of the Bollywood box office. 

ameesha patel Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 Jawan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK