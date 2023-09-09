Jawan: Ameesha Patel lauds Shah Rukh Khan for creating 'Gadar' at the Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' receives high praise from Ameesha Patel

Shah Rukh Khan, The King of Bollywood, as he is fondly called, has once again proven his mettle with his latest release, Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, and it has taken the box office by storm.

Ameesha Patel, who herself is riding high on the success of Gadar 2, joined a long list of Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to congratulate King Khan on the massive opening of Jawan. Patel, known for her charming persona, added her unique touch to the congratulatory message. She tweeted, "Congrats Shah Rukh Khan for once again creating GADAR at the box office... Who better than you can do this magic... We love you."

Congrats @iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office

It's worth noting that Ameesha Patel's reference to Gadar in her tweet adds an intriguing twist, as she is currently enjoying the sweet taste of success with Gadar 2, where she shared the screen with Sunny Deol.

Speaking of Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan didn't miss the chance to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. Last week, he attended the film's success party in Mumbai, where he was seen sharing warm hugs and congratulations with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

King Khan used his social media presence to express gratitude to his loyal fan base. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theaters!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Jawan also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and more. As promised, the film also features special appearances by the enchanting Deepika Padukone and the charismatic Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Atlee, who is making his Bollywood directorial debut with Jawan, the film has set the cash registers ringing and earned acclaim from fans and critics alike. It's yet another feather in Shah Rukh Khan's cap, adding to his legacy as one of Bollywood's most beloved and iconic actors. With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven that he's the reigning king of the Bollywood box office.