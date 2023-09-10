Jawan: Ananya Panday and Rajkummar Rao share their review of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 September,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. Everyone, from fans to celebs, is applauding the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan graced the silver screen with ‘Jawan’. Directed by the acclaimed Atlee, the movie has been creating waves of excitement and has become the hottest trend on Twitter, thanks to the massive hype surrounding it. What made ‘Jawan’ particularly intriguing was Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable transformation, as the actor appeared in seven distinct looks throughout the film.


Everyone, from fans to celebs, is applauding the actioner. Ananya Panday, who recently appeared in Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram and shared her views on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film. She shared a clip from the film and wrote, "Jawan (crown emojis) Best time ever in cinemas!!!! (heart eyes emoji)." 



Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha saw Jawan one day after its release at a theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. The pair was dressed casually for the occasion. In an elevator, they were approached by an SRK fan who inquired about Rajkummar's thoughts on the film. The Stree actor responded by praising the film, adding, "bahut acchi hai (it’s very good)." A video of the interaction has been shared on X.

Apart from Ananya and Rajkummar, many celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu, and Riteish Deshmukh, have praised ‘Jawan’. The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. After a thunderous start, the mass actioner has scored a double-digit collection on Day 2 as well at the box office. Despite it being a working Friday, people flocked to theatres to watch their beloved stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone features in the film in a cameo role. Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance too. Jawan is Atlee's first Hindi directorial. He is known for his work in the South film industry. It is also his first film with Shah Rukh. With the film, Nayanthara enters Bollywood after a long wait. 

 

