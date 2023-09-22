Jawan: Cheeky fan pokes fun at Shah Rukh Khan's character, this is how King Khan responded

Shah Rukh Khan hosted another #AskSRK session and this what unfolded

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, recently lit up the virtual realm with yet another electrifying edition of his famed #askSRK sessions on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). These sessions have become a hallmark of his connection with fans, blending his signature wit and charm. The megastar, currently riding high on the success of his latest cinematic venture, 'Jawan,' has seen the film achieve spectacular heights at the box office. In a jaw-dropping feat, 'Jawan' has amassed a staggering Rs 473 crore in just 14 days, a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's enduring star power.

#Jawan concludes Week 2 with INCREDIBLE NUMBERS… Will breach past ₹ 500 cr mark in *Weekend 3*, will also surpass #Baahubali #Hindi and #Gadar2 *lifetime biz* in *Week 3*… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr, Wed 8.60 cr, Thu 7.25 cr.… pic.twitter.com/8JkNvvrW6S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2023

During this heartwarming tête-à-tête with his ardent followers, Shah Rukh Khan delved into a trove of questions and answered them with his characteristic wit.

Amidst the deluge of questions, one fan injected a dose of humor by sharing a meme that playfully poked fun at a pivotal plot twist in 'Jawan.' The meme hilariously highlights the irony that Deepika Padukone's character, playing the role of Vikram Rathore's courageous wife, remains unaware of Vikram's survival. The meme portrays Aishwarya, Vikram's wife, reaching heaven only to discover Vikram missing, followed by a cheeky song number from the movie 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,' where Vikram Rathore gets his groove on.

She knows deep down inside I am a romantic and heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan https://t.co/LZ78c1ybM1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

In response to this delightful jest, Shah Rukh Khan graciously replied, "She knows deep down inside I am a romantic at heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan."

With 'Jawan' continuing its triumphant march at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan's endearing connection with fans on full display, the megastar's reign in the entertainment world seems more unassailable than ever. As he continues to charm and conquer both the big screen and social media, fans can undoubtedly look forward to more moments of wit, humor, and heart from the one and only King Khan.