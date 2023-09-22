Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 16 new cases
Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast
Two killed in boiler blast at aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jawan Cheeky fan pokes fun at Shah Rukh Khans character this is how King Khan responded

Jawan: Cheeky fan pokes fun at Shah Rukh Khan's character, this is how King Khan responded

Updated on: 22 September,2023 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Shah Rukh Khan hosted another #AskSRK session and this what unfolded

Jawan: Cheeky fan pokes fun at Shah Rukh Khan's character, this is how King Khan responded

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Jawan: Cheeky fan pokes fun at Shah Rukh Khan's character, this is how King Khan responded
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, recently lit up the virtual realm with yet another electrifying edition of his famed #askSRK sessions on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). These sessions have become a hallmark of his connection with fans, blending his signature wit and charm. The megastar, currently riding high on the success of his latest cinematic venture, 'Jawan,' has seen the film achieve spectacular heights at the box office. In a jaw-dropping feat, 'Jawan' has amassed a staggering Rs 473 crore in just 14 days, a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's enduring star power.





During this heartwarming tête-à-tête with his ardent followers, Shah Rukh Khan delved into a trove of questions and answered them with his characteristic wit. 

Amidst the deluge of questions, one fan injected a dose of humor by sharing a meme that playfully poked fun at a pivotal plot twist in 'Jawan.' The meme hilariously highlights the irony that Deepika Padukone's character, playing the role of Vikram Rathore's courageous wife, remains unaware of Vikram's survival. The meme portrays Aishwarya, Vikram's wife, reaching heaven only to discover Vikram missing, followed by a cheeky song number from the movie 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,' where Vikram Rathore gets his groove on.

In response to this delightful jest, Shah Rukh Khan graciously replied, "She knows deep down inside I am a romantic at heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan."

With 'Jawan' continuing its triumphant march at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan's endearing connection with fans on full display, the megastar's reign in the entertainment world seems more unassailable than ever. As he continues to charm and conquer both the big screen and social media, fans can undoubtedly look forward to more moments of wit, humor, and heart from the one and only King Khan.

Jawan Shah Rukh Khan deepika padukone bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK