Jawan: Kiara Advani to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film ‘Jawan’. This is SRK's first collaboration with director Atlee, and it is also Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. The prevue for the film was released a few days ago. There have been reports regarding various cameo appearances in the film since the release of the prevue. First, it was said that Thalapathy Vijay will make a cameo appearance in the film, but now, if speculations are to be believed, Kiara Advani would appear in one of Jawan's songs.

According to Box Office Worldwide, Kiara Advani will appear in a song in ‘Jawan’. According to the source, the song's filming began yesterday at Yash Raj Films' Studios, with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and a few supporting actors in attendance.

The song's filming has been scheduled for the next four days, and Shah Rukh has reportedly joined Kiara Advani at the YRF Studios for the ‘Jawan’ song shoot. This song is supposed to be a significant part of the film, with a brilliant mix of foreign and Indian dancers joining the production.

On July 10, Jawan Prevue was launched. Salman Khan also posted Jawan prevue on his social media accounts, writing, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk."

In response to Bhaijaan’s comment SRK reverted, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you,’ tweeted SRK.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film is set to hit the big screen on September 7.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and the film was a box-office blockbuster. The superstar also has Raj Kumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. Talking about Kiara, she was most recently seen in ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.