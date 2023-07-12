Raja Kumari electrifies audiences with her track 'King Khan' in Jawan prevue

Jawan prevue features the 'King Khan' rap track written and performed by Grammy nominated Raja Kumari

The highly-anticipated Jawan prevue boasts a musical collaboration that has music fans and cinephiles buzzing with excitement. This collaboration is none other than the King Khan Rap, an electrifying and high-energy track that was created specifically for Shah Rukh Khan and performed by the talented artist Raja Kumari.

Since the release of the prevue, fans have been raving about the music, which includes Raja Kumari's contribution. Raja Kumari is a Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper lauded for her versatility and impressive talent. She has performed at renowned music festivals like Coachella, and her contribution to Jawan only adds to its charm and appeal.

Raja Kumari has not only made waves in the Indian music scene but has also lent her unique voice to some of Bollywood's most iconic tracks. She has collaborated with notable artists such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, and John Legend, cementing her place as a true force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's star power and essence in the film. It brings an always-on dynamic element that perfectly complements the scope and grandeur of Jawan. Raja Kumari's undeniable talent and exceptional style inject the rap with an energy that electrifies the screen and makes King Khan's presence felt.

After watching the Jawan prevue, Raja Kumari expressed her excitement in a heartfelt message to Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh. She thanked them for the opportunity to write and perform the title track and couldn't wait for the world to hear it. And now, with the track being well received and the Jawan prevue getting much praise, it's safe to say that fans can't wait to experience this exciting musical collaboration.