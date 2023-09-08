Jawan: Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, to Mahesh Babu celebs heap praise on Shah Rukh Khan starrer

From fans to celebrities, everyone is praising Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

Pic/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan graced the silver screen with ‘Jawan’. Directed by the acclaimed Atlee, the movie has been creating waves of excitement and has become the hottest trend on Twitter, thanks to the massive hype surrounding it. What made ‘Jawan’ particularly intriguing is Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable transformation, as the actor appeared in seven distinct looks throughout the film.

From fans to celebrities, everyone is praising the actioner. On Friday morning, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and shared her views on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film. Sharing a poster featuring SRK, Kiara dropped a number of fire emojis on her Instagram story.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared his review of the film. White taking to X (formely known as Twitter) the actor wrote, “DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!! It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !! #Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB… Mega Stardom, lit every frame he was in, attitude ka baap, Action, emotion, romance, dialogue delivery- aur kuch baki hai kya ?? @Atlee_dir take a bow, what an extraordinary film you have made… Many Congratulations on this Mega Blockbuster… Dear Gauri & @RedChilliesEnt it takes a big heart & vision to produce a movie at this scale. @_GauravVerma @NayantharaU absolutely awesome, the incredible @VijaySethuOffl, clap worthy appearances by @deepikapadukone & @duttsanjay ufffff …. The formidable girl gang … Priyamani, @sanyamalhotra07”

Mahesh Babu also congratulated King Khan on his massive hit and wrote, ‘"#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema…@Atlee_dir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film…The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends (sic.)". Shah Rukh Khan swiftly responded to Mahesh’s tweet, with a sweet message of his own, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend” We love to see this love between two great stalwarts.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone features in the film in a cameo role. Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance too. Jawan is Atlee's first Hindi directorial. He is known for his work in the South film industry. It is also his first film with Shah Rukh. With the film, Nayanthara enters Bollywood after a long wait.