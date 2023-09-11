Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Dinesh Karthik's review of actioner says, 'Always need you as a finisher!'

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding on the massive success of his latest release ‘Jawan’, has responded to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s detailed review of the movie

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding on the massive success of his latest release ‘Jawan’, has responded to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s detailed review of the movie, calling him a "movie buff."


Dinesh was a part of SRK’s IPL team ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’. He ended his stint as the second most successful captain of the franchise.


Recently, the cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a comprehensive review of SRK’s recently released action entertainer. He spoke about the grandeur and scale of the movie.
 
Dinesh wrote in a long note: “#JAWAN SCALE and GRANDEUR I'm sure it will become the Highest grossing INDIAN movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like noone else ever has seen from SRK!”
 
“I remember when in 2018, I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and infact he came for CSK vs KKR match at Chennai. It's taken 5 long years, so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait!”


Heaping praise on the team of the movie, Dinesh said: “Kudos to @VenkyMysore sir, I'm soo happy for him. He has worked tirelessly in the background and to have such a COLOSSAL hit is richly deserved for him. Massive congrats to the whole jawan team!”

Speaking of the star cast, Dinesh said: “@NayantharaU and @VijaySethuOffl You guys are pan India heroes and so nice to see y'all holding your own in every scene and showing your skills.” “@anirudhofficial The Rockstar of today and with every movie you're scaling to a different height brother. BGM was fire,” added Dinesh.

Replying to the review posted by the cricketer, SRK said: “Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!!”

The SRK and Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ has collected Rs 286.56 crore net in India in the first four days of its theatrical run.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

