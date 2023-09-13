Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Mein Tumhara Baap Hoon’ as he drops new promo of the actioner

In the midst of all the hype and love 'Jawan' is receiving, King Khan has dropped another promo from the film

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ is breaking all the records since its release. From celebrities to fans, everyone is loving the actioner. In the midst of all the hype and love the film is receiving, King Khan has dropped another promo from the film.

Dropping the clip, showing him in a rugged look with a white beard and a cigar, SRK wrote, "Beta toh Beta….. Baap Re Baap!! Ab Na Rukna Chalne De. Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

SRK is seen fighting off the bad guys in the promo, and in the background, we hear Shah Rukh Khan saying, "Wo ant hai to mai kaal hu, wo teer hai to main dhaal hu. Hu punya paap se pare, chitaah se uthti aag hu. Jo naa tale wo shraap hu. Main tumhara baap hu."

When the trailer of Jawan was released, SRK’s dialogue, ‘‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar,’ made fans go crazy, and now this new phrase, ‘Main tumahara baap hu’, made netizens react on the post.

One fan wrote, "Bete ko hath lagane se phle baap se baat kar." While another fan shared, "Vikram Rathore Daddy Shah is the Hottest and Your Voice Uff Bgm Just Want to Say I Love You Jawan". A third fan commented, "me tumhara baap hu (laughing emoji)"

Actor Vivek Dhaiya also reacted to SRK’s post and said, "Baap scenes are BAAP of all scenes in Bollywood. More love, power and respect to you Sir."

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and shared the latest report on ‘Jawan’s box office. Adarsh shared, "#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: â¹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

For the unversed, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.