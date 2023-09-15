Jawan success meet: Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in black three-piece suit; Deepika Padukone slays in white saree

As the makers and the team of Jawan have organised a post-release event for the press, the fans are super excited to see their beloved cast of the film. The images of the stars have been released on social media, and SRK and Deepika Padukone’s look from the event is a treat to their fans

Pic/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has received tremendous love from the audience since its release. The film has been applauded for everything that it has, from drama and action to emotions. The blockbuster holds a steady grip at the box office even after eight days. After the blockbuster success of the film, the team behind Jawan decided to hold a press conference. As the makers and the team of Jawan have organised a post-release event for the media, the fans are super excited to see their beloved cast of the film. The images of the stars have been released on social media, and SRK and Deepika Padukone’s look from the event is a treat to their fans.

King Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram account and posted a couple of pictures of him. While posting the pictures, Pooja wrote, "Friday evening… Feeling #Jawan and Loved (red heart)". In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a black three-piece suit with a white shirt. The hot-as-hell look of King Khan and his stylish hair has left his fans and all of us drooling.

Meanwhile, Deepika also took to her Instagram story and shared her gorgeous avatar from the event. The actress kept it minimal with a gorgeous white saree with a black border. The diva tied her hair in a chic bun and paired it with contrasting green earrings. Apart from these two, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, director Atlee, the girl squad including Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, and the entire star cast of Jawan are also present at the event.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

Shah Rukh, during the recent Ask SRK session, hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"