Jee Le Zaraa: Farhan Akhtar reaches Rajasthan for recee of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra-starrer

Updated on: 23 March,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Rajasthan
mid-day online correspondent |

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar

Pic/Farhan Akhtar's instagram


Bringing us yet another road trip film after 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Excel Entertainment had announced their next in collaboration with Tiger Baby for a project titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt in the lead. 


Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. 



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra plays an elite spy with no past memory in 'Citadel'


Giving us a glimpse of the recce from 'Jee Le Zaraa', director Farhan Akhtar shared a picture where he can be seen standing in the desert of Rajasthan. He further wrote the caption - 

"Searching for gold
#locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan"

 
 
 
 
 
Ahead of this, the producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented -

"And he is back on the director's chair ðð»"

As the director shared the picture of the recce, Alia Bhatt who will be seen playing the lead in 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted by dropping a comment writing - "Can't waittttt"

Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. From having won national awards for their first couple of films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, to being India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards for Gully Boy, this duo’s always made a mark in films over the years. Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Tiger Baby will be coming together for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

