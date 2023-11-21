'Jeet Gaye,' says Sunny Deol as he posts picture with Salman Khan

Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Salman Khan. Both the actors saw box office success with their respective films- Gadar 2 and Tiger 3

Actors Sunny Deol and Salman Khan who have been among the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry for over three decades had a brilliant run at the box office this year. Sunny's 'Gadar 2' and Salman's 'Tiger 3' have boosted the box office business in Indian in the second half of the year. Post their success, Sunny Deol took to social media to mark the same with a picture.

In the picture, Sunny has his arm around Salman and both the actors can be seen giving a wide smile for the camera. "Jeet gaye," he captioned the post. Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma brought back the team of 'Gadar'. The film like its prequel managed to cause havoc at the box office. The film broke several records at the box office despite a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is also continuing to see a good run at the box office after seeing an opening of Rs 43 crore.

In a previous interview with Zoom, Sunny spoke about his bond with Salman. He said, "Salman and I have known each other over the years when he was not even acting. We interacted with each other and he always used to look after me and he always wanted to be strong (wanted to be like me) and we also did a film together. He always stood by me. It is the kind of respect we have for each other."

On Koffee With Karan 8, Sunny's younger brother Bobby Deol opened up about how Salman played an instrumental role in reviving his career a few years ago. He said, "Salman told me that 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha.' We call each other mamu, toh maine usko bola 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na'. So, he remembered that and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said 'Mamu shirt utarega?'I said, 'Haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga'. So, that's how I got Race (Salman told me that 'Look, when my career was not going well, I piggybacked on your brother's back, I piggybacked on Sanjay Dutt's back, and moved forward.' We called each other Mamu, so I said to him 'Mamu, let me ride on your back too'. So, he remembered that and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said 'Mamu will you remove your shirt [on camera]' I said, 'I will do anything'. So, that's how I got Race)."