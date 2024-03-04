Rajinikanth and Jeetendra have collaborated on films like 'Tamacha', 'Dosti Dushmani', and 'Mahaguru'.

Rajinikanth with Jeetendra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Icons Only! Jeetendra and Rajinikanth have a wholesome reunion at Jamnagar airport - watch video x 00:00

Veteran superstars Jeetendra and Rajinikanth, who attended the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant indulged in a wholesome banter as they reunited at the Jamnagar airport. The two were departing from the event and were surrounded by the paparazzi as Jeetendra greeted Rajinikanth. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth and Jeetendra have collaborated on films like 'Tamacha', 'Dosti Dushmani', and 'Mahaguru'.

During media interaction, Rajnikanth shared his experience in Jamnagar and said, "The way Nita and Mukesh Ambani conducted the pre-wedding functions is mesmerising. They brought down the Kailasha and 'Baikuntha' to this world. I wish a very very happy married life to Anant and Radhika."

Rajinikanth arrived for the festivities with his family on Sunday. On day 3 bash, he opted for a white shirt which he paired with a beige veshti.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala. "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X. More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

As of now, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Before 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth was seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

(With inputs from ANI)