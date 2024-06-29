Jim Sarbh clarifies he wasn't referring to Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh in 'mental therapy' comment

Jim Sarbh called out some actors who exaggerate their work & netizens started assuming that he was talking about Ranveer Singh

Jim Sarbh made a comment without naming any actor, which got him into trouble. In a conversation, Jim called out some actors who exaggerate about the amount of work they have. When Sarbh’s comment went viral, netizens started assuming that he was talking about his Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh. This garnered Jim a good amount of hate, and he has now decided to clear things up.

The Made in Heaven star took to his Instagram and posted a long statement. He wrote, “I find this almost absurd to have to clarify, but since folks are running wild with the videos and the articles: Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh. The video byte being shared is from Made in Heaven season 2 promotions, 5 whole years since Padmaavat came out. 5 years.”

He further shared that he respects Ranveer and his comment was not directed at Singh. “I only had lovely things to say about Ranveer as a co-actor—look it up. I still do,” he added.

Sarbh continued, “Also: it is not an attack on process. I love process, and I love actors. The video is making fun of actors who exaggerate their process. I'm sure you've all met people who talk about their work more than do their work. Can't wait for the next article or video shooting off my shoulder.”

While posting his statement, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned it, “I usually don’t respond to speculative videos and articles because they’re boring and I assume people know better. Of course, just like some of you, I assumed wrong.

Too many people have forwarded me things, and now journalists/interviewers are ‘identifying’ me as a ‘critic’, despite me never having mentioned anyone at all, let alone @ranveersingh. @ranveersingh (kiss emoji)...‘Spiders’ by System of a Down.”

What Jim Sarbh said:

In a recent conversation with The Quint, Jim Sarbh said, “There are all those actors who are like ‘You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after.’ I was like ‘shut up bro. You didn’t even know your lines on the day, what nonsense.”