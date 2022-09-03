Jio Studios' 'The Storyteller' starring Paresh Rawal to enthrall Busan in competition

The film will have its World Premiere at the Festival and will be contending for the revered ‘Kim Jiseok’ award
After the successful announcement of 'Kacchey Limbu' World Premiere at the Toronto international Film Festival, Jio Studios adds yet another feather to its cap, with award-winning filmmaker Anant Mahadevan’s Storyteller produced in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films being selected in Competition at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, South Korea. The film will have its World Premiere at the Festival and will be contending for the revered ‘Kim Jiseok’ award.
Based on a short story by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and hailed as the Original among all Originals, 'The Storyteller' headlines powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Revathi. The film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro, that he created.
Speaking about the selection, filmmaker Anant Mahadevan said, “I am highly looking forward to presenting The Storyteller at the Busan International Film Festival. The film is my tribute to the legend Satyajit Ray and what better occasion than to showcase it at a platform like Busan. I am grateful that my collaborators in Jio Studios, Quest Films and Purpose Entertainment to have championed telling this story and for us reaching this momentous occasion.” The 27th Busan International Film Festival will take place from 5-14 October 2022.
