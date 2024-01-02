Breaking News
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer to reportedly hit theatres in 2025, Subhash Kapoor begins preparation

Updated on: 02 January,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Jolly LLB 3: After delivering two fabulous parts back to back, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to come up with the third instalment in the franchise

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer to reportedly hit theatres in 2025, Subhash Kapoor begins preparation

In Pic: Akshay Kumar and Arshad warsi

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have given us two of the best movies with 'Jolly LLB' and 'Jolly LLB 2,' respectively. After delivering two fabulous parts back to back, director Subhash Kapoor is all set to come up with the third instalment in the franchise. It has been reported that Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are all set to start shooting for the film this year, and it will hit the big screen in 2025.


Pinkvilla, in their reports, has claimed that the makers will shoot for the film at real locations, alongside the sets. They also revealed that Subhash Kapoor has cracked the script and it’s gonna be a face-off this time. The portal quoted a source saying, “This time, the face-off is between two Jolly’s played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Subhash has cracked a script that utilizes the comic timing and camaraderie shared by two and is set to take the audience on a ride in cinema halls in 2025”.


While talking about the film’s title, the source also shared that, “It’s basically Jolly vs Jolly and the entire cast is excited to start shooting for this ambitious film for the Jolly LLB franchise. The team is still contemplating on two titled – Jolly LLB 3 or Jolly vs Jolly – and a call on the same will be taken closer to the announcement. The film is expected to kick off around May 2024 with a marathon schedule.”


As per the portal, Subhash has already started the preparations. “He plans to shoot a part of the film in Jaipur and is at present on the verge of locking the locations of the shoot. Apart from the two leads, Saurabh Shukla too will be joining the cast in a key role, much like the earlier two films. In fact, he will be the constant face of the franchise through the three parts as the judge, who has individually judged cases of both Jolly’s in the past,” the source further revealed.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. Arshad Warsi was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar.

