Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is one of the anticipated franchises. However, the film has found itself in legal soup after a section of the legal fraternity demanded a ban on the film for insulting the fraternity. Now, the Allahabad High Court have rejected such a plea and claimed they have found nothing objectionable in the content and songs of the film.

Allahabad High Court rejects Jolly LLB 3 ban plea

The petitioners urged the court to halt the release of Jolly LLB 3, withdraw its song Bhai Vakeel Hai, revoke the CBFC certification, and direct the makers to apologise for allegedly portraying lawyers and the judiciary in a poor light. They contended that the film’s promos demean the dignity of advocates.

Now, the Allahabad High Court Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh argued that they have seen the trailer and other promotional assets of Jolly LLB 3 multiple times. As per Live Law, the Bench said, “We did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this Court. We have also gone through the lyrics of the song Bhai Vakeel Hai, and we do not find anything that may interfere with the practice of the legal profession by genuine Advocates. (sic)" The plea was dismissed without any costs.

About Jolly LLB franchise

Jolly LLB is a legal drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The series kicked off with Jolly LLB in 2013 with Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, along with Boman Irani. The film became a sleeper hit, and its sequel, Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar released in 2017, and the actor reprised the role. Jolly LLB 3 unites both the Jollys, Akshay and Arshad, with Saurabh Shukla reprising the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi. The film is set to release on 19th September, 2025. And also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Akshay has Bhoot Bangla, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty. The films are all set to release soon. Meanwhile, Arshad is playing a pivotal part in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, for which he is shooting in Poland currently.