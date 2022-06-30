Breaking News
'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Box-Office: Karan Johar elated as film collects Rs. 50.24 crore in week 1

Updated on: 30 June,2022 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Johar wrote- "Soaring high on your love as we are all set to enter the next weekend to celebrate love, life and family with YOU!"

Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani's family comedy-cum-drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' received rave reviews from critics and owing to that, the collections have shown an upward trend at the box-office. This family drama had a healthy week one of Rs. 50.24 crore at the box-office.

Neetu Kapoor, who made her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, got emotional during the trailer launch of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' on Sunday. During an interactive session, Neetu said: "I cannot really be more thankful than Karan who motivated me, pushed me to take up the film and even though, during the filming, we went through a lot, finally we are here, the film is completed."

"I am sure wherever Chintuji is, watching the film and feeling very happy for us, for the film Raj (Mehta) has made. I wish he was here though. It is my comeback with a Hindi film and I am really emotional and excited at the same time," added the veteran actress.

In the film, the actress is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the on-screen mother of Varun Dhawan.

The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actress said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life.

"I was emotionally going through so much (referring to the demise of Rishi Kapoor, April 30, 2020), and somewhere the film helped me to come out of it. I thank Karan and Raj because their support was the most important element for me to face the camera again and try to act again. It was emotionally a hard time for me. Now the trailer is out. My son Ranbir hasn't watched the film but I am sure he is going to love it," shared Neetu.

