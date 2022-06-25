Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office This family drama mints Rs 928 crore on Day 1

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Box-Office: This family drama mints Rs. 9.28 crore on Day 1

Updated on: 25 June,2022 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Note film critic Taran Adarsh wrote- "Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri Rs. 9.28 cr. India biz."

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Box-Office: This family drama mints Rs. 9.28 crore on Day 1

Picture Courtesy: PR


Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani's family comedy-cum-drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' received rave reviews from critics. And the first day box-office of the film is out too. It collected Rs. 9.28 crore on Day 1.

Note film critic Taran Adarsh wrote- "Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri Rs. 9.28 cr. India biz."





Neetu Kapoor, who is making her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, got emotional during the trailer launch of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' on Sunday. During an interactive session, Neetu said: "I cannot really be more thankful than Karan who motivated me, pushed me to take up the film and even though, during the filming, we went through a lot, finally we are here, the film is completed."

"I am sure wherever Chintuji is, watching the film and feeling very happy for us, for the film Raj (Mehta) has made. I wish he was here though. It is my comeback with a Hindi film and I am really emotional and excited at the same time," added the veteran actress.

In the film, the actress is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the on-screen mother of Varun Dhawan.

The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actress said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life.

"I was emotionally going through so much (referring to the demise of Rishi Kapoor, April 30, 2020), and somewhere the film helped me to come out of it. I thank Karan and Raj because their support was the most important element for me to face the camera again and try to act again. It was emotionally a hard time for me. Now the trailer is out. My son Ranbir hasn't watched the film but I am sure he is going to love it," shared Neetu.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional at 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer launch: I wish Chintuji was here

kiara advani neetu kapoor anil kapoor varun dhawan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK