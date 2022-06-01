'Jugjugg Jeeyo' team all set to have fun on the grand finale of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani have made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film before the comedian flies for his world tour

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kapil Sharma and Anil Kapoor


Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to take a break as the comedian is flying with his team for a live tour in the US and Canada for roughly two months. But before he does that, the team of the upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to grace the show.

So far, all the snippets and glimpses that have been shared by fans on social media, it seems the actors had a blast and the show was a riot. The episode is all to be telecast this weekend and fans cannot wait to witness all the laughter unleash. 




Neetu Kapoor, who is making her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, got emotional during the trailer launch of her film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' on Sunday.

During an interactive session, Neetu said: "I cannot really be more thankful than Karan who motivated me, pushed me to take up the film and even though, during the filming, we went through a lot, finally we are here, the film is completed."

"I am sure wherever Chintuji is, watching the film and feeling very happy for us, for the film Raj (Mehta) has made. I wish he was here though. It is my comeback with a Hindi film and I am really emotional and excited at the same time," added the veteran actress.

In the film, the actress is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the on-screen mother of Varun Dhawan.

The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actress said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life.

"I was emotionally going through so much (referring to the demise of Rishi Kapoor, April 30, 2020), and somewhere the film helped me to come out of it. I thank Karan and Raj because their support was the most important element for me to face the camera again and try to act again. It was emotionally a hard time for me. Now the trailer is out. My son Ranbir hasn't watched the film but I am sure he is going to love it," shared Neetu.

The film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, directed by Raj Mehta, featuring -- Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Anil Kapoor among others -- releasing in theatres on June 24.


