Picture Courtesy/Juhi Chawla's Instagram account

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla took to her social media and shared a throwback picture with her late brother Bobby Chawla on his birthday.

Taking to her photo-sharing-platform, Juhi who has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, shared an old picture with brother Bobby who passed away in the year 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

She captioned the post, “Love you and miss you Bob .. a 1000 trees for you and a big thank you to our friends and loved ones, who after so many years, still remember and message me on your Birthday ..Renu, Vanessa, Vivek Julian, Sanjay…..”

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to her comments section and sent their heartfelt messages.

Director Farah Khan wrote, “Bobby was the Best! (with a heart emoji)

One of their friends wrote, “Miss you Bobby and the good times we had.

For the unversed, Juhi’s brother Bobby took his last breath on March 9, 2014, at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. He was in a coma nearly for four years after suffering from a massive stroke.

For the unversed, Bobby Chawla was the CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment.

On the other hand, Juhi debuted with the 1986 action drama ‘Sultanat’ alongside actors like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and the late Sridevi. Later, she featured in the Aamir Khan starrer- “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ which became her breakthrough performance and also made her bag the Filmfare Award For Best Female Actress Debut.

In her upcoming years, the ‘Bhoothnath’ fame actress appeared in many renowned films that include, ‘Lootere’, ‘Aaina’, ‘Darr’, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ and many other critically acclaimed films.

On the personal front, Juhi married renowned industrialist Jay Mehta (owner of Mehta Group) in 1995. The duo have two kids named Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun Mehta.

Juhi is the co-owner with Superstar Shah Rukh Khan of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and also the co-owner of Dreamz Unlimited which is now known as Red Chillies Entertainment.

The ‘Vicky Dada’ fame actress was recently seen in a 2023 miniseries ‘The Railway Men’ alongside Kay Kay Menon, Ranganathan Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan. The series was helmed by Shiv Rawail which is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

