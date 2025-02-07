Juhi Chawla walks down the memory lane with SRK and Aamir Khan

Juhi Chawla recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage of some precious moments from the eventful night

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. Both of them have shared the screen with the evergreen beauty Juhi Chawla at some point in their career, but three of them have never had an opportunity to act in a film together . However a recently held screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's "Loveyapa" brought together Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla under one roof.



Juhi Chawla recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage of some precious moments from the eventful night.

"SO HAPPY to meet ShahRukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment .. the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories...", the nostalgic 'Darr' actress penned.

Praising Junaid Khan, Juhi Chawla shared, "And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown … He is SUCH a wonderful down -to -earth boy, God Bless him...Wish him Great success with Loveyappa. #loveyapa."

Quick to react, a netizen commented, "How i really wish to see the three of u in the same movie since my childhood."

Another one wrote, "You are glowing ma'am...hope to see you with SRK and Aamir Khan someday on the big screen!"

Shah Rukh Khan looked all handsome in a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses for the "Loveyapa" screening. Accompanying him, Aamir Khan went with a printed kurta, along with a black dhoti.

The third Khan, Salman also graced the screening to support Junaid Khan. Dressed as his usual breezy self, the 'Sultan' actor sported a casual green t-shirt.

Produced by Phantom Studios, in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, "Loveyapa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Love Today", featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the drama also has Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles.

Releasing on 7th February 2025, the film marks the theatrical debut of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

