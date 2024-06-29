Junaid Khan says he is not a perfectionist like his father Aamir Khan: ‘Everybody has to do their own thing’

In a conversation, Junaid Khan opened up about Aamir Khan's reactions to his film and mentioned that he usually doesn't dislike anything he watches

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has recently made his debut with the Netflix film "Maharaj". After receiving good reviews from both audiences and critics alike, Junaid has shared what his father thought of his debut film.

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Junaid opened up about Aamir Khan's reactions and mentioned that Aamir usually doesn't dislike anything he watches. Junaid shared, "I think he liked the film. But then again, he likes everything. As an audience, when he watches something, he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Except for his own films where he’s not an audience."

Junaid was further asked if he, like his father, is also a perfectionist and if he feels the pressure of carrying on the legacy. He said, “I don’t think so. Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I’m on this journey, enjoying myself.”

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Maharaj" features Junaid, son of superstar Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta, in the role of the real-life 19th-century social reformer Karsandas Mulji. His debut comes almost four decades after his father burst onto the scene as a romantic hero in 1988's "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak".

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, Junaid said, "I don’t know about it being unconventional (debut) because YRF is a big banner and Sid sir wanted me (in the film). The story is inherently very dramatic. I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn’t think of it as conventional or unconventional,” when asked if the film was an unconventional choice for a newcomer.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, the movie was previously scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 14. It is based on Saurabh Shah’s Gujarati novel of the same name.

Junaid Khan had studied at the Los Angeles-based American Academy of Dramatic Arts for three years. Upon his return in 2017, he honed his skills on stage.