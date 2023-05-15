The film will go on floors this June

Jyotika

Listen to this article Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for their next supernatural thriller x 00:00

After the announcement of R Madhavan joining Ajay Devgn for his much anticipated supernatural thriller, the makers have another star power getting added to their list. Today the makers announce that Jyotika will be joining the cast of Vikas Bahl's directorial, and she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Studios (@panorama_studios)

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing screen space with the Mass Maharaja for the very first time. With R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.

JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER… #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios’ supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl… The film - not titled yet - will go on… pic.twitter.com/O5mjMis7ZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2023

The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers will be unravelling more information about the film soon.

Here's how netizen's reacted-

JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER… #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios’ supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl… pic.twitter.com/rCnUoXKKkp — Sudarshan Roy (@sudarshanroy14) May 15, 2023

Achha hua new cast liye,

Jyotika nice actress pic.twitter.com/PmRpd5kKRu — Sanjeev Kumar (@Zindagi_97) May 15, 2023

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to star in Vikas Bahl’s next supernatural thriller film