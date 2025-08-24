Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga have finally embraced parenthood! The couple has welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and they are now on cloud nine. The duo announced the arrival of their baby on social media

Congratulations are in order as Malvika Raaj Bagga and her hubby, Pranav Bagga as they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the joyous news via a joint post on Instagram. They shared an adorable creative with a sweet message for their little one. As soon as they announced the news, fans and friends showered best wishes for the couple.

Malvika Raaj welcomes baby girl

Announcing the news of their baby girl’s arrival, Malvika and Pranav shared a joint post on Instagram. They shared a cute pink-themed poster featuring balloons, and the text over it read, “Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav." In the caption, the new parents wrote, “From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here.” The posted it with hashtags, babygirl, ourworld and babybagga." Check out the post below!

About Malvika and Pranav

Malvika Raaj married entrepreneur Pranav Bagga in a destination wedding in Goa on November 29, 2023. The couple dated for 10 years before exchanging wedding vows. The actress even shared dreamy pictures from their proposal in Cappadocia, Turkey. Sharing the photos, Malvika wrote, “Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong.”

The actress announced her pregnancy in May this year. She shared the news on Instagram, and posted several photos from their photoshoot, featuring them in customized ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ caps. “You + Me = 3 OurLittleSecret, BabyOnTheWay, MPbaby," she wrote.

For those unaware, actress Malvika Raaj is best known for playing the role of young Poo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She portrayed the younger version of Kareena Kapoor's iconic character in the multistarrer. She was also signed for Captain Nawab alongside Emraan Hashmi and acted in a South Indian film titled Jayadev in 2017. Her father, Bobby Raaj, is a filmmaker, and her mother, Reena Raaj, is a film producer.

While Pranav is an entrepreneur and the Director of Pawan & Pranav Haute Couture, Tyche Media, and Fitness Recall.