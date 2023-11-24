Malvika Raaj, famed for her role as 'young Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has embarked on a new, exciting journey in her life. Our young Poo celebrated her ring ceremony with beau Pranav Bagga on November 23

All Pictures/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo, Malvika Raaj turns heads at ring ceremony with beau Pranav Bagga, see pics x 00:00

Malvika Raaj, famed for her role as 'young Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has embarked on a new, exciting journey in her life. Our young Poo celebrated her ring ceremony with beau Pranav Bagga on November 23.

On Thursday, November 23, Malvka Raaj embarked on a new chapter in her life of marriage. The model-actress commenced this journey with a ring ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki. The bride-to-be turned heads in pure glam. Malvika was dressed in a blue lehenga, which featured intricate Zari and crystal work. The bride-to-be was blushing with excitement and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her outfit, Malvika chose a blouse with a plunging neckline and lace detail. The dupatta she had on was a navy blue colour, which matched her attire. For the accessories, she chose to layer statement necklaces, stud earrings, kadhas, and rings that kept her glam level up and up. For makeup, the actress chose to opt for a dewy base and nude lipstick.

Earlier, the couple decided to celebrate their union in Phuket, Thailand with family and friends. Malvika called for her bachelorette party. Malvika wore a white top with 'Bride' written on it. She matched it with a silver sequinned skirt which came with a tasseled hem. The bride-to-be wore an aqua-coloured bikini for the pool party. In one of the pictures, Malvika can be seen with her friends. The actress wore a blue floral printed dress with cutout details. Malvika and Pranav completed 10 years of dating.

Best known for playing the role of younger Pooja or Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika announced her engagement with Pranav on August 4, 2023. The actress shared pictures from a dreamy proposal in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Sharing pictures of the proposal, Malvika wrote, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong." The actress and her beau were twinning in white. While she wore a gorgeous flowy gown, he was dressed in a simple shirt and pants. With wavy hair and minimal glam, Malvika radiated a natural glow. A scenic backdrop of hot air balloons enhanced the stunning romantic photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

After playing Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika returned to acting with Squad. She was also signed for Captain Nawab with Emraan Hashmi. The actress also acted in a South Indian film titled Jayadev in 2017.

Pranav is an entrepreneur and Director of Pawan & Pranav Haute Couture, Tyche Media and Fitness Recall. Through his Instagram profile, it seems he is an avid traveller. Malvika and he have several pictures from their vacations.