Kabir Khan recalls casting Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger' post break-up: ‘It wasn’t comfortable’

Ek Tha Tiger: It was quite challenging for Kabir Khan to approach bhaijaan for this film, especially considering Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's breakup at the time of casting

'Ek Tha Tiger' was one of the biggest films in YRF’s spy universe, garnering appreciation from both audiences and critics alike. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the movie's success was notable. However, it was quite challenging for Kabir Khan to approach Salman Khan for this film, especially considering Salman and Katrina's breakup at the time of casting. Recalling that moment in an interview, Kabir opened up and shared that it was very uncomfortable.

During an appearance on Mashable India’s Bombay Dream chat show, Kabir reminisced about a meeting with Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai, during which they were accompanied by Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra. “We were going back from Salman’s house, the day he’d finally said yes. Because Katrina had already been signed. If there’s one actor I’d call family in this industry, it’s Katrina. She’s extremely close to me, to Mini, to my kids. Now Vicky’s also somebody who’s such an integral part of our family. So, Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman,” he said.

He further continued and shared, “This was the stage where they’d broken up, so it wasn’t comfortable. I told him I want Katrina, and he knew my connection with Katrina. Adi and I were driving back from Galaxy Apartments to Yash Raj, and we were silent. We’d just cast Salman Khan for the first time, and for five or 10 minutes he was silent, then he says, ‘Yaar bahut badi casting hai (This is a major casting coup).’ Aditya Chopra saying this… And the next day we announced it.”

The movie is a part of YRF’s spy universe, which also includes 'Pathaan,' 'War,' and others. The movie also had two sequels, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Tiger 3.' 'Ek Tha Tiger' is an action-packed romantic thriller that revolves around the story of Tiger, an Indian spy (played by Salman Khan), who is sent on a mission to observe and gather intelligence in Dublin. There, he encounters Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif), a skilled Pakistani spy. Despite their professional rivalry, they find themselves drawn to each other romantically.

Kabir Khan on the work front

The director has recently wrapped the shoot for his sports drama 'Chandu Champion' starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.