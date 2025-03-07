Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kabir Khan on his short film Setara Nobody is talking about Afghanistan today

Kabir Khan on his short film Setara: ‘Nobody is talking about Afghanistan today’

Updated on: 07 March,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Noting that the news cycle has moved onto other pressing issues, director Kabir Khan says his short film Setara is an attempt to remind people of Afghan women’s plight

Kabir Khan on his short film Setara: ‘Nobody is talking about Afghanistan today’

Kabir Khan. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Kabir Khan on his short film Setara: ‘Nobody is talking about Afghanistan today’
x
00:00

In a recent interview, director Chaitanya Tamhane told mid-day that stars and filmmakers should make one film for the kitchen and one for the soul. Filmmaker Kabir Khan has been living that motto from the start of his career. In his filmography, there are blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), as well as hard-hitting offerings like Kabul Express (2006) and New York (2009). “I’ve never been in the race of being commercially viable. Despite that, I’ve had some big commercial successes. That’s important because it keeps you relevant and allows you to do anything you want. For me, success is [being able to] select what I want to do. So far, I’ve been able to pick up films that have struck a chord with me,” says the director.


A still from the short film, Setara. Pic/InstagramA still from the short film, Setara. Pic/Instagram


His search for such stories led him to My Melbourne. The anthology, which sees four directors—Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Khan—unite to tell short stories, is releasing in India on March 14. Khan’s short Setara tells the true story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl rebuilding her life in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban, and finding a sense of belonging through cricket. A chance encounter brought this subject to the director. “My film 83 [2021] was getting an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. At one of the receptions, I saw four-five girls in hijabs coming to see Kapil [Dev] sir. They were members of the Afghan women’s cricket team, who had to run away from Afghanistan. That immediately struck a chord with me because I’ve always felt for Afghanistan, and I love underdog stories.”


As we talk about Afghanistan, we recollect Meryl Streep’s statement about cats having more freedom than women in Kabul. Having studied the country since his days as a documentary filmmaker, Khan rues the current situation. He laments, “What girls like Setara are going through today is worse as they had 20 years of relative peace [between 2001 and 2021]. A generation of girls was born after the Taliban [regime collapsed] in 2001, and just when they were ready to spread their wings, things went back to square one. What’s sad is that we’re slowly forgetting it because there are more important things coming on the news like Gaza and Ukraine. Nobody is talking about Afghanistan today. So, at least, these films keep provoking a conversation. I’m so happy to see Setara, who is full of enthusiasm for the future. You can rise above the trauma you went through, and the film talks about that.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kabir khan ek tha tiger bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK