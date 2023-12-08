With Pankaj-led Kadak Singh marking his third Hindi film after Pink and Lost, director Aniruddha on how he doesn’t like to rush art

It took one phrase, “father-daughter confrontation”, from the producer to sow the seeds of Kadak Singh in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s mind. From there, he developed the crime thriller that stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi. After the thought-provoking Pink (2016), this is the director’s third Hindi feature film. In Bollywood, where filmmakers are in a hurry to announce their next as soon as their current project releases, Chowdhury patiently waits for a film to take shape.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

His reason is simple—a good story requires time. “I used to wait for my female school friends. They’d never come, but I still loved waiting. Similarly, I waited for 42 years [before] I made my first Hindi film. My wife, my friend and I put money in, and we made it. After that, I got offers every day, but the next film I made was after three years. I don’t want to rush. You need three years to write a script, to understand the characters and fall in love with them. Your art is important, not you,” says the National Award-winning director.

It’s not just his characters, but also his actors that Chowdhury seems to be in love with. He is all praise for Tripathi, whose character is battling retrograde amnesia while trying to piece together the events of the past, in the ZEE5 thriller. “It’s such a difficult role. But Pankaj is like water; he made it so easy. Complicated things can be easily made. To make a simple statement is the toughest.” The director is equally happy that he could rope in two actors he wanted to work with for long—Parvathy Thiruvothu and Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan. “I had told Parvathy almost six months ago, sitting in a Bandra café, that we have to do something together. On the other hand, after watching a Bengali film of Jaya, I had written to her that we had to make a Bengali film. The stars aligned in a way that we ended up doing a Hindi film.”