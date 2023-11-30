Kadak Singh director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on launching trailer at IFFI: It's one of the most important global platforms

Kadak Singh, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, opened up about launching the trailer of the film at IFFI 2023

Two days away from the release of his next, Kadak Singh, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, looks more excited than nervous about audience's reaction. After all, he saw hundreds of people giving thumbs up to the film's first glimpse, as he launched the trailer last week 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The producers of Kadak Singh ditched a typical press event in Mumbai, opting for the stage of IFFI, the most prestigious film festival in the country, to announce the arrival of their Pankaj Tripathi-starrer.

"So much of cheer, clap made us extremely happy. I must thank IFFI and Wiz Films (the producer) for giving us this platform. IFFI is one of the most important platforms not only in Indian as well as in global cinema. So it felt great," says Chowdhury.

The ZEE5 thriller follows Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh, a joint director at the department of financial crimes, who is suffering from retrograde amnesia and is trying to piece together the events that led to this predicament. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan making her Hindi debut.

For Ahsan, the Kadak Singh trailer launch would forever remain a special evening because she felt like a newcomer, witnessing a new audience reacting to her on screen perhaps for the first time.

"I was so excited at the launch because it is a different industry for me, a different language. But when I saw the trailer, I felt relieved that I wasn't struggling much. It looked all smooth," she says.

Tripathi, who evidently received the loudest cheer as he came on stage to recite a poem before unveiling the trailer, counts Kadak Singh as a rare script that came his way. "It was so different from the stuff I usually get. I realised Kadak Singh gave me a unique chance to experiment, and collaborating with Aniruddha and the whole team was such an enriching experience, I am glad I did it," he says.

A day after the trailer launch, the film was screened at the festival, in its World Gala Premiere section.