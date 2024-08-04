On Kajol’s birthday, here’s a look at some of her famous dialogues which have become part of our everyday conversations

In Pic: Kajol

Listen to this article Kajol's iconic dialogues: From Simran to Anjali, revisiting the actress's most memorable lines x 00:00

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. With her performances, she has wowed the audience many times. Kajol has played several roles, each with equal compassion. While everyone talks about her roles, it’s her dialogue delivery that has caught our attention. On Kajol’s birthday, here’s a look at some of her famous dialogues which have become part of our everyday conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge” - Anjali, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

This has to be one of the most loved dialogues of Kajol. Remember how Anjali fell in love with Rahul but couldn’t express it? This dialogue reminds us of that hurt and pain. For millennials, this dialogue is not just some lines but an emotion.

“Rahul is a cheater. He is a cheater, he is a cheater, CHEATER” - Anjali, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

When Anjali and Rahul were playing basketball, this is exactly when he cheats to win, and taddaa Kajol unknowingly delivers a dialogue that went on to become iconic. You have to admit, every time someone cheats in a game, this dialogue is what we want to say to them.

“Aisa pehli baar hua hai satrah atrah saalon mein, andekha anjaana koi aane laga khayalon mein.” - Simran, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995)

DDLJ has to be Kajol’s most loved film, and her character Simran got her immense love and recognition. The movie, which stars Kajol opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is one of her highest grossers. This dialogue is from DDLJ, and Kajol says this after she falls in love with Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan).

“Tere dil mein meri saanson ko panah mil jaye, Tere ishq mein meri jaan fanaa ho jaye” - Zooni, 'Fanaa'

Zooni was one of the innocent roles that stuck with us. This dialogue is from Kajol’s film opposite Aamir Khan.

“Bade mazaki ho… Bade mazaki ho” - Anjali, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001)

K3G has been our guilty pleasure for ages now. And this dialogue has become the go-to line for expressing disbelief over something.

“Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar... tab lage mard, varna lage bekaar”

I think we can just pick all the dialogues from K3G because they are all iconic. It is when Rahul tries to flirt with Anjali that she says these iconic lines as he comes to eat a feast wearing a three-piece suit.