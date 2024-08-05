Kajol Birthday 2024: Ajay Devgn shared a romantic post for his wife as she turns 50. Take a look at the post

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his wife Kajol's 50th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a touching message and a charming photo of the couple, marking the special occasion.

In his post, Ajay Devgn expressed his deep affection and admiration for the birthday girl.

"Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @kajol," the message said.

The post quickly garnered widespread appreciation from fans and followers, who flocked to the comments to celebrate the couple's enduring bond.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999 and are renowned for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The couple has starred together in several films, including 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', and 'Dil Kya Kare'.

Their most recent collaboration was in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'.The couple is proud parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with 'Bekhudi' and rose to prominence with her role in 'Baazigar' (1993). She is celebrated for her performances in iconic films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001).

Looking ahead, Kajol is set to appear in the action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol will also feature in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon following 'Dilwale'.On the other hand, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Released on August 2, 2024, the film spans from 2002 to 2023 and features a stellar cast including Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Jimmy Sheirgill.

