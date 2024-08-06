Born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with the film 'Bekhudi,' but it was her role in Baazigar (1993) that catapulted her to stardom

Picture Courtesy/Karan Johar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Karan Johar pens heartfelt note on Kajol's 50th birthday: 'That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh' x 00:00

Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate Kajol's 50th birthday, honouring their enduring friendship with a heartfelt and emotional post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol, known for her roles in iconic films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', marks her milestone birthday today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who directed Kajol in his debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and subsequent hits like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'My Name Is Khan', shared his affection for the actress through an Instagram post.

Johar's message reflects deep admiration for Kajol's personality and their long-standing friendship.

"The warmest hug on planet earth... to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love... the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones... That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh... how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love... From the first time she met me (laughed loudly at what I was wearing) and till today... I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved... the one person that hasn't changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads... to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!" he wrote.

Born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with the film 'Bekhudi,' but it was her role in Baazigar (1993) that catapulted her to stardom.

Kajol's natural acting style and charisma quickly made her one of the leading actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s. She is best known for her roles in iconic films including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001).

The actress is also admired for her on-screen chemistry with actor Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she has starred in multiple successful films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in the action thriller titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'. After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal.Kajol will also be seen in 'Do Patti' which marks her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after 'Dilwale'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever