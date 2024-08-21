Bollywood actor Kajol’s brother Samrat Mukerji clarified that it wasn’t him after the confusion led to an influx of phone calls and messages from those concerned

Samrat Mukerji with Kajol Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kajol's brother Samrat Mukerji clarifies he's not the one arrested in Kolkata bike accident case x 00:00

A day after Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested in a bike accident that took place in Kolkata, Bollywood actor Kajol’s brother who goes by the same name clarifies, barring the spelling of their surname, that it wasn’t him after the confusion led to an influx of phone calls and messages from those concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samrat, who is the owner of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai, told ETimes, "I would like to clarify that the actor Samrat Mukherjee, who met with an accident is not me. The actor Samrat Mukherjee is based in Kolkata and I am a filmmaker, and owner of Filmalaya Studios, based in Mumbai. Since morning I have been getting calls and tired now, telling them how I am not the same Samrat. It is reported that the actor who met with an accident belongs to our family, but this is not true. I would like to tell everyone, I am safe and based here in Mumbai. The actor Samrat Mukherjee does not belong to our family."

He added, "Everyone has mistaken me to be the other Bengali actor and people should know it's not me. Our family hosts one of the biggest Durga Puja in Mumbai and it is a big event for us. I would like people to clear this misunderstanding because I am safe here in Mumbai."

For those unversed, actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital. He was then transferred to SSKM Hospital.

"The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter," police said.

"It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness," the motorcyclist said.

Local people said Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

(With inputs from PTI)