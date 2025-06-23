Days after facing backlash for her remark about Ramoji Film Studio, Kajol has issued a clarification on X. The actress had earlier called the location a 'haunted' one, attracting flak from the internet

Kajol

Actress Kajol, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Maa, recently found herself in a controversy over her comments. During a promotional event of her horror film, Kajol called Ramoji Studios 'haunted.' Ramoji Studios is one of the biggest film cities that houses several film sets located in Hyderabad. Her remarks attracted a slew of backlash, following which the actress has now clarified her comment.

Kajol clarifies her Ramoji remark

Kajol took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue her clarification on her earlier remark. In her post, the actress addressed her remark, adding that she has filmed at the location multiple times. She also emphasised how the location is a safe place.

I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA.



I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I… — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 23, 2025

"I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking, and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children," she wrote.

Notably, her clarification comes after she faced a lot of backlash online for her comment from netizens, especially Hyderabadis. She got schooled for calling the iconic place haunted, as people accused her of disrespecting a place that stands as a symbol of pride for the city and the Indian film industry

What Kajol said about Ramoji?

Earlier, during an interview with Galatta India, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was asked if she had ever experienced negative energies around her. Kajol replied, “I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place.”

With due respect to Kajol, if Ramoji Film City were truly haunted, lakhs of people wouldn’t be visiting it every year.



It’s Hyderabad’s pride in film tourism



pic.twitter.com/yA4c3BbVHV — Naveena (@TheNaveena) June 18, 2025

The Maa actress went on to cite Ramoji Film City as a 'prime example,' saying, "There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though."