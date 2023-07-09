Long-time friends Kajol and Manish Malhotra caught up on some pal time in London recently

Kajol and Manish Malhotra, Pic/Instagram

Kajol enjoys 'dinner and dessert date' with Manish Malhotra in London

Actor Kajol and renowned costume designer Manish Malhotra share a friendship that spans over 25 years. Manish has been the creative visionary behind many of Kajol's iconic looks on the big screen throughout her career. The two recently met up for a delightful "dinner and dessert date" in London.

Kajol, who is receiving praise for her segment in Netflix India's anthology Lust Stories 2, recently visited London where she caught up with Manish Malhotra. The popular designer was in London to attend a wedding reception for an entrepreneur and shared pictures of their meetup on his Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Manish is seen wearing a black T-shirt and a dark blue jacket, while Kajol donned a white sweater with black stripes. She accessorized her outfit with a watch and also wore black sunglasses in one of the pictures. In another photo, she can be seen indulging in a chocolate cake or brownie, adding a touch of sweetness to their outing. Kajol replied to Manish's pictures saying 'Love these pictures of us the mostest.'

Kajol and Manish's friendship goes back a long way. Manish first designed costumes for Kajol in the 1994 romantic comedy Yeh Dillagi. He continued to create iconic outfits for her in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Rajiv Rai's Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Tanuja Chandra's Dushman (1998), and Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), among others. They collaborated on several projects, including Prakash Jha's Dil Kya Kare (1999).

After Kajol took a break from acting following her marriage to Ajay Devgn. Manish continued to design her costumes after she returned to the big screen, including her comeback film Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). He also styled her in special appearances in films like Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kunal Kohli's Fanaa (2006), Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007), Ajay Devgn's U Me Aur Hum (2008), Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan (2010), Siddharth P Malhotra's We Are Family (2010), and Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), where she made a cameo.

Their friendship and collaboration has stood the test of time, with Manish Malhotra consistently delivering stunning costumes that enhance Kajol's on-screen presence. Kajol will soon star in 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon aur Dhokha', the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife.'