Kajol gets poetic on Instagram: 'You shall go through phases of light of the dark'

Updated on: 11 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Kajol, who has been getting a lot of positive responses for her role in the streaming thriller ‘Do Patti’, has shared an array of pictures on her social media

Picture Courtesy/Kajol Devgan's Instagram account

Bollywood actress Kajol, who has been getting a lot of positive response for her role in the streaming thriller ‘Do Patti’, has shared an array of pictures on her social media. 


In the pictures, she can be seen donning a long skirt paired with a shirt.


 
 
 
 
 
The actress also shared a note in the caption, as she wrote, “And just like the moon, You shall go through phases of light of the dark. And of everything in between. And though You may not always appear with the same brightness, You are always Always Whole #justreadthis”.

Earlier, the actress appeared on the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, and said that she imparted the training to her husband Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn to portray his iconic character of ‘Bajirao Singham’.

Kajol graced the comedy show along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. During the course of the episode the cast had a gala time with Kapil and his fellow artists on the sets. A clip from the show which shows Kapil asking Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in ‘Do Patti’. To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for ‘Singham’” as she burst into laughter.

Kajol co-stars with actress Kriti Sanon in ‘Do Patti’. The two have earlier worked together in ‘Dilwale’ which also starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. ‘Do Patti’ also marks Kriti’s debut as a producer.

Kriti essays dual roles in the thriller which is written by Kanika Dhillon of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame. The film touches upon the subject of domestic abuse, and blends it with the elements of thriller with a pair of twins at the opposite ends of the spectrum.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

