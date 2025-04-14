'I guess it's genetic': Kajol inherits THIS from her mom Tanuja

If you scroll through actor Kajol's Instagram feed, you will see that most of her pictures are in sarees.

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

If you scroll through actor Kajol's Instagram feed, you will see that most of her pictures are in saree. And on Sunday, the 'Baazigar' star once again flaunted her love for the six-yard attire.

Taking to Instagram, she admitted to inheriting her love for sarees from her mother and veteran actor Tanuja.

Kajol posted two pictures. The first throwback image is of Tanuja posing for a magazine cover. She looked gorgeous in a floral saree. The other image is of Kajol, decked up in a printed saree.

"My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees .. I guess it's genetic .. #igotitfrommymomma #sareelove #wearitlikeumeanit," Kajol captioned the post.

Reacting to her post, several fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the mother-daughter duo.

"Ufffff Tanu aunty eternally gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"You're beautiful, just like your mom, saris really suit you, you're so gentle in them, you're just beautiful," another netizen wrote.

Even with her on-screen roles, Kajol has, time and again, embraced her saree look. How can we forget her gorgeous sarees in 'Suraj Hua Maddham' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' ? From donning a neon green chiffon saree to romancing Shah Rukh in red and yellow coloured sarees, Kajol delivered one look after the other in vibrant six yards throughout the iconic song.

It's been almost 24 years since the film hit the theatres, and to date, Kajol's K3G lookbook stays in our hearts rent-free.

