The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kajol is all 'smiles' as she drops happy selfies, check out x 00:00

Actor Kajol often shares glimpses of her happy moments with her fans on social media. Recently, she dropped happy selfies with a sweet note. Kajol shared a bunch of selfies on Instagram and wrote, "A smile is the shortest distance between two people - Victor Borge."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

ADVERTISEMENT

She can be seen wearing a black dress with minimal makeup and open hair. As soon as she posted pictures on Gram, fans chimed in the comment section with sweet comments.

A fan wrote, "Pretty lady" while another user commented, "lovely smile. may you be happy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Kajols's starring 'Do Patti' unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one. It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever