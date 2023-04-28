Before attending the big awards night, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped several images of her boss lady look. Dressed in a blingy pantsuit, Kajol amped her style game at 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Ajay's broad watch on her wrist definitely accentuated her look

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article Filmfare Awards 2023: Kajol makes her red carpet look special by wearing Ajay Devgn's watch; says look inspired by SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan x 00:00

Actor Kajol walked the Filmfare 2023 red carpet alone but did not disappoint her and her hubby Ajay Devgn's fans. She made her look special by wearing Ajay's watch.

Before attending the big awards night, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped several images of her boss lady look. Dressed in a blingy pantsuit, Kajol amped her style game at 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Ajay's broad watch on her wrist definitely accentuated her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the post's caption, Kajol also mentioned how Bollywood heroes Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan acted as a source of inspiration for her pantsuit look. Basically, when it comes to award-season style, these guys usually turn up at the events in classic black suit.

"Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it ! Inspiration from the all time red carpet heroes #ajaydevgan #salmankhan #srk #aamirkhan #doitlikeawoman Credits:- Idea :- mine Outfit :- Manish malhotra Execution :- Radhika MehraWatch :- my husbands," she captioned the post.

Fans loved Kajol's creativity.

"Ajay's watch suiting you a lot," a social media user commented.

"Hahaha caption. Best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao bag top honours; see complete winners list

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever