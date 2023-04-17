Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol shares special Sunday message for her fans

Kajol shares special Sunday message for her fans

Updated on: 17 April,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a selfie of herself and shared Sunday message as she crossed 14 million followers on the platform

Kajol shares special Sunday message for her fans

Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Kajol on Sunday shared a special message for her 14 million Instagram family.


Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a selfie of herself along with a caption, "Happy Sunday u awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots!"



In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a black casual outfit with glasses on her head.


As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

One of the users wrote, "Have a beautiful sunday queen."

"Have a nice and happy Sunday too. Congratulations on the 14 million... You deserve a lot more. You are a great and extraordinary woman. Keep it up," another commented.

Recently, Kajol treated her fans to some BTS (Behind the scenes) moments of a fashion shoot with her daughter Nysa Devgn. Kajol shared the looks from the gala event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Kajol: Don’t have the patience to be a director

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kajol bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK