Kajol posted pictures of behind-the-scenes on Instagram and wrote a description of one of the clicks where Renuka Shahane and her can be seen laughing

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kajol shares unseen BTS pictures as she celebrates 4 years of Tribhanga x 00:00

Actor Kajol took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated four years of 'Tribhanga'. On Wednesday, the 'Do Patti' actor posted pictures of behind-the-scenes on Instagram and wrote a description of one of the clicks where Renuka and Kajol can be seen laughing with each other.

"Can't remember what the joke was but I'm sure it was dirty," she captioned the post.

In another picture, Kajol was posing with Renuka Shahane, Mithila Palkar and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

'Tribhanga' marked the directorial debut of Renuka Shahane.

The movie also starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the complex relationships between three generations of women in a family. It explores the themes of motherhood, forgiveness, acceptance, and the unconventional choices made by the characters.

Kajol plays the role of Anuradha Apte, a renowned author and the story unfolds as her estranged mother, Nayantara (played by Tanvi Azmi), ends up in a coma, bringing the three women in the family together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

