The 'Do Patti' actress on Thursday took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures where she could be seen "twinning with the sunset"

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kajol twins with sunset as she poses for striking pictures during her flight x 00:00

Kajol who keeps fans updated with her personal and professional life gave fans a glimpse into her stunning new pictures that are winning hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Do Patti' actress on Thursday took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures where she could be seen "twinning with the sunset."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol looked elegant in a colourful yellow traditional outfit as she posed inside a plane. The setting sun in the background added a beautiful golden glow to the pictures.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Twinning with the sunset behind me!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever